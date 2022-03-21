Advertisement

Twin Falls County Commissioners looking for people who donated roses

On April 1 and 2, expert gardeners will be available to help you dig up your plant
Twin Falls asking for people to pick up their roses
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 5:20 PM MDT
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A rose garden has been planted on Shoshone Street for 30 years. Now, they need to be dug up to make room for Twin Falls County’s next project, County Commissioners need your help to find the original owners.

“We have an expansion project that we will start late this year, late in (20)22, and all through (20)23,” said Brent Reinke, a Twin Falls County Commissioner. “We will be building an expansion onto the courthouse for all of our judges and courtrooms.”

All of the roses were donated in honor or memory of someone. The goal is to get them back to the original owner, but the task is harder than it may seem.

“In many cases, you will find names of individuals in remembrance of, and we have four different sets of these that we would like to be able to find the owner or a family member that would like to claim this rose and take this rose with them,” said Reinke.

The ideal time to dig up the roses is late March to early May, while they are still dormant. However, Andy West at the University of Idaho extension says there is only a 1 in 5 chance that the rose will survive after being transplanted.

“If you can get them while they are still dormant and try to push that growth, and get as much root as possible, and get them in the ground as quickly as possible,” said West.

On April 1 and 2, expert gardeners will be available to help you dig up your plant and wrap it in burlap to try to give the roses the best chance at survival.

“We’re going to try and do our best. We’re going to have people there that know what they are doing to help get them out of the ground, but still it’s a 1 in 5 chance that it’ll make it,” said West.

If you have any questions, please call (208) 736-4068

