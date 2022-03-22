Deadline for Governor Little to sign abortion bill looms

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Time is running out for Governor Brad Little to sign Idaho’s Texas-style abortion bill into law.

The Fetal Heartbeat Preborn Child Protection Act (SB 1309), already passed by both the Idaho House and Senate, allows for civil lawsuits against medical professionals who perform an abortion after the detection of a fetal heartbeat. This typically occurs at around six weeks of pregnancy.

The bill was delivered to the Governor’s desk for signature at 1:46 p.m. on March 17. In Idaho, the Governor has five days excluding Sundays to either approve via signature, veto or do nothing with the bill. Should he neither sign nor veto the bill by 1:46 p.m. Wednesday, it will become law without his approval.

