High gas prices yet to affect local police departments

SOUTHERN IDAHO (KMVT/KSVT) — Increased gas prices have impacts on us all, but some more than others.

“We use about 50,000 gallons per year,” said Captain Doug Sugden with the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office.

So far, the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office has avoided much of the impact of recent gas price spikes.

The Office works with a local gas station, which holds the 50,000-gallon supply for the year at a locked price.

“We are about halfway through the year. I actually haven’t even tapped into this year’s budget of gas because I topped off at the end of the year,” said Sugden.

The trouble now is trying to predict the trends for the next fiscal year.

With unpredictability driving cautious crude oil prices, the planning of how much of the budget to set aside for fuel is increasingly difficult.

“Our fiscal year begins in October, Oct. 1 through Sept. 13. But we start preparing for the next year’s budget in April. So, we’re about to start that process now,” Sugden said.

According to experts, the process of predicting fuel prices is as difficult as it’s ever been.

“There’s always a lot of volatility and it’s coming from all different angles,” said Matthew Conde with AAA Idaho. “So it’s a full-time job these days to keep track of all these points and what’s going on.”

Captain Sugden tells me his preparations have helped his planning tremendously but warns the budget will soon be feeling the effects of oil price volatility.

“We have a couple of months left, as far as our reserves go. But, like I said, when we do make the purchase, we will feel the sting,” Sugden said.

