Idaho dance group stuck in Ireland because of COVID-19

File image of the flag of Ireland
File image of the flag of Ireland
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 10:19 AM MDT
COEUR D’ ALENE, Idaho (AP) — The Red Hot Mamas musical-comedy group from Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, gave a well-received performance at the March 17 St. Patrick’s Festival Parade in Limerick, Ireland, but some members had to stay in the country longer than expected after testing positive for COVID-19.

Trip leader Pam Ames says about half the group of 15 had to quarantine in Ireland this past week, although six participants who tested negative did fly home.

The Spokesman-Review reports that all members were vaccinated and followed travel requirements from the U.S., Ireland and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Ames wrote Monday that the remaining Red Hot Mamas are making progress on arrangements to fly home soon.

The festival’s website says an estimated 50,000 people lined the streets on a sunny day to welcome back the first in-person Limerick St. Patrick’s Day Parade in three years.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

