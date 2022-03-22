Idaho is one of the youngest states in America, census data shows

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows Idaho is the sixth youngest state in the U.S.

The median age in the Gem State came in at 36.6 years old while neighboring Utah was the youngest with a median age of 31.1 years.

Other data for the census showed the median household income increased from $52,096 to $58,915 unadjusted for inflation. Blaine County had the fourth-highest income in Idaho at $54,627 a year.

Blaine and Shoshone counties experienced a dip in median household income during the time span analyzed at .8%.

Idaho had one of the highest percentages of people living in it who came from other states with more than 4%.

That same data also showed Idaho’s population growth and pricing increase top national rates.

