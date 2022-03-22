Advertisement

Idaho is one of the youngest states in America, census data shows

That same data also showed Idaho’s population growth and pricing increase top national rates
Blaine County had one of the highest median household income
Blaine County had one of the highest median household income(SK)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 12:08 PM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows Idaho is the sixth youngest state in the U.S.

The median age in the Gem State came in at 36.6 years old while neighboring Utah was the youngest with a median age of 31.1 years.

Other data for the census showed the median household income increased from $52,096 to $58,915 unadjusted for inflation. Blaine County had the fourth-highest income in Idaho at $54,627 a year.

Blaine and Shoshone counties experienced a dip in median household income during the time span analyzed at .8%.

Idaho had one of the highest percentages of people living in it who came from other states with more than 4%.

That same data also showed Idaho’s population growth and pricing increase top national rates.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many initially think of the impacts to farmers when discussing making Daylight Saving Time...
Daylight saving changes will bring changes for Southern Idahoans
A 20-year-old was killed when a loose mattress flew off a pickup truck and caused a deadly...
20-year-old driver killed after loose mattress falls off pickup truck, hits her car
Russia has been relentlessly shelling Ukrainian cities for weeks
Idaho man killed in Ukraine
The Twin Falls County Jail
Inmates complain of conditions inside Twin Falls County Jail
Henderson police released a booking photo for Gerald Oglesby.
Report: 5-year-old son dies after whipping by father for talking back, not going to bed

Latest News

Driggs man Jimmy Hill was killed by Russian forces in Ukraine.
Honoring Fallen Idaho Man's Legacy
Planned Parenthood expects abortion access to drop 60% in the Gem State
Idaho organizations react to Idaho’s abortion bill
68-year-old Jimmy Hill was killed on March 16
Deceased Idaho man’s family wants to use his property as safe haven for refugees
Much of the youthfulness of Idaho stems from Southern Idaho, according to officials
Southern Idaho fueling Idaho’s young population
Idaho organizations react to Idaho’s abortion bill
Idaho organizations react to Idaho’s abortion bill