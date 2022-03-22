Advertisement

Idaho unveils new website for public meeting events

Local government entities are not currently present, though the State says they will eventually be included
Little announced the creation of the website on Tuesday(KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 2:22 PM MDT
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The State of Idaho announced on Tuesday the launching of a new website for public meeting information for state executive branch agencies.

“Enhancing Idahoans’ confidence in their state government has been a key priority of mine since day one, and Townhall.Idaho.Gov makes it easier for the public to understand and engage with their government. I deeply appreciate State Controller Brandon Woolf and his outstanding team for delivering this important service to the people of Idaho,” Governor Little said.

Idaho State Controller Brandon Woolf also chimed in:

“My top priority remains increasing government transparency to inform, educate, and engage the citizens of Idaho,” Controller Woolf said. “In partnership with the Governor’s Office, my team spent several months building and testing this necessary tool to foster greater citizen engagement with state executive agency meetings.”

Using the site, visitors can find information regarding public meetings for state agencies and state-affiliated commissions. Local government entities are not currently present, though the State says they will eventually be included.

An additional $2 million is being considered to allow agencies to stream their public meetings through the website. A new proclamation from Little will also require agencies to post meeting notices, agenda, and minutes to the site on or after April 15.

