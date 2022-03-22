Advertisement

Woman suffers severe injuries, loses both arms after vicious dog attack in South Carolina

A woman in South Carolina has sustained severe injuries after she was mauled by three dogs,...
A woman in South Carolina has sustained severe injuries after she was mauled by three dogs, police say.(GoFundMe, Amy Wynne)
By Amanda Shaw and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 4:08 PM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A South Carolina woman is fighting for her life after suffering a vicious dog attack.

The Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office said the woman was mauled by three dogs at a home in Abbeville County. She was seriously injured and had to be airlifted to a medical facility, according to WHNS.

Family confirmed the victim’s name is Kyleen Waltman. They said she had to have both arms amputated and part of her colon removed after the attack. She may have to have her esophagus removed as well, they said.

Deputies said a witness was able to scare the dogs away from the victim to stop them from mauling her further. Emergency first responders began rendering aid to Waltman as soon as they arrived on scene.

Kyleen’s sister said she is a mother of three and recently became a grandmother.

The family has set up a GoFundMe for donations to support Kyleen’s recovery. They also said they are in need of prayers.

The dogs have been seized by Abbeville County Animal Control. An investigation into the attack is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many initially think of the impacts to farmers when discussing making Daylight Saving Time...
Daylight saving changes will bring changes for Southern Idahoans
A 20-year-old was killed when a loose mattress flew off a pickup truck and caused a deadly...
20-year-old driver killed after loose mattress falls off pickup truck, hits her car
Russia has been relentlessly shelling Ukrainian cities for weeks
Idaho man killed in Ukraine
The Twin Falls County Jail
Inmates complain of conditions inside Twin Falls County Jail
Henderson police released a booking photo for Gerald Oglesby.
Report: 5-year-old son dies after whipping by father for talking back, not going to bed

Latest News

Spiritual advisers are allowed to touch inmates being put to death, the Supreme Court ruled.
Texas loses Supreme Court case over prayer during executions
A pair of migrant families from Brazil seeking asylum, walk through a gap in the border wall to...
New rules aim to decide US asylum cases in months, not years
A man fell to his death from a balcony at the Sheraton Waikiki on Tuesday.
Man falls to his death at Hawaii hotel while trying to climb from one balcony to another, police say
Here are tips on how to protect yourself and your devices from cyberattacks. (Source: CNN, FBI,...
How to protect yourself from cyberattacks
People ride a new indoor tourist attraction called RiseNY just off Times Square in Manhattan's...
In 1st full year of pandemic, biggest metros lost residents