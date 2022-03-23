Advertisement

All required Idaho special districts agree to opioid settlement

The first settlement payments could arrive in the Gem State in April
FILE PHOTO - Idaho's maximum allotment is $119 million
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 10:37 AM MDT
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden announced Wednesday all required special districts in Idaho have agreed to participate in settlements with Johnson & Johnson over opioids.

The total participation from these districts means Idaho will receive the maximum settlement award, and that the state will receive its share as soon as possible.

In order to receive the maximum allotment of $119 million as quickly as possible, Idaho needed to obtain releases from certain school, hospital, and fire districts across the state, which they received the final release for last week.

“I want to thank the special districts who saw the importance in signing on to the settlements,” Wasden said. “This unanimous participation ensures the best possible outcome. The state and local jurisdictions who now stand to receive settlement money are well-positioned to continue fighting the health crisis created by opioid addiction in Idaho.”

The first settlement payments could arrive in the Gem State in April, and the first four years of payments will be paid to the state of Idaho this year.

Here in the Magic Valley, three fire districts were named as participating in the settlement: Twin Falls Rural Fire, North Cassia Fire, and Minidoka County Fire.

