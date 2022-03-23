Advertisement

3-month-old reported missing in Wisconsin found safe; Amber Alert canceled

An Amber Alert for a missing 3-month-old from Milwaukee has been canceled.
An Amber Alert for a missing 3-month-old from Milwaukee has been canceled.(NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 7:43 AM MDT|Updated: Mar. 23, 2022 at 1:15 PM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (Gray News) - Officials in Wisconsin said the 3-month-old boy who was the subject of an Amber Alert has been found safe, according to reports.

The alert for Anthony L. Crudup Jr. has been canceled. A spokesman for Milwaukee police said a tip led them to a home Wednesday afternoon around 1:10 p.m. local time, and Anthony was safely recovered.

He said “several” people were taken into custody, and investigators are working to learn how they were involved. Police were in the process of reuniting the child with his family at the time of the news conference.

He went missing in Milwaukee around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Law enforcement officials earlier believed a 15-year-old girl may have been involved, but she has since been cleared of wrongdoing, police said.

Anyone with additional information can contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7405.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 20-year-old was killed when a loose mattress flew off a pickup truck and caused a deadly...
20-year-old driver killed after loose mattress falls off pickup truck, hits her car
Many initially think of the impacts to farmers when discussing making Daylight Saving Time...
Daylight saving changes will bring changes for Southern Idahoans
The Twin Falls County Jail
Inmates complain of conditions inside Twin Falls County Jail
Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden.
Idaho Attorney General issues statement in Bundy controversy
Bundy posted the livestream to his Youtube channel
Ammon Bundy calls for demonstrations in front of judge’s house

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference after a NATO summit and Group of...
Miles from Ukraine, Biden sees refugee crisis in Poland
John Stine, sales director for Slingshot Group, discusses the investigation into a death on the...
Teen's deadly fall from ride is being investigated, spokesperson says
The Orlando Free Fall ride at Icon Park is closed after a teen fell to his death on Thursday...
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
Thompson made headlines recently for wanting to declare Twin Falls a "sanctuary city for the...
Twin Falls Pastor Paul Thompson running for Idaho Senate
A part of the East Antarctica ice shelf that had been considered stable has collapsed, worrying...
Ice shelf collapses in previously stable East Antarctica