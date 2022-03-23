Brad Little signs abortion bill into law

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Governor Brad Little signed Idaho’s Texas-style abortion bill into law on Wednesday afternoon, just minutes before his deadline to do so.

Little expressed his pro-life sympathies, but disagreed with the bill’s civil enforcement mechanism.

“Deputizing private citizens to levy hefty monetary fines on the exercise of a disfavored but judicially recognized constitutional right for the purpose of evading court review undermines our constitutional form of government,” Little said in a letter.

Little also expressed concern over the possibility left-wing states such as California or New York could use the same method for legislation against the First and Second Amendment.

He also expressed concern over the consequences the legislation would have for sexual assault victims, saying the legislation risks retraumatizing victims through giving monetary incentives to wrongdoers and the family members of rapists.

