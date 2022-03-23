Advertisement

Brad Little signs abortion bill into law

He also expressed concern over the consequences the legislation would have for sexual assault victims
(KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 1:39 PM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Governor Brad Little signed Idaho’s Texas-style abortion bill into law on Wednesday afternoon, just minutes before his deadline to do so.

Little expressed his pro-life sympathies, but disagreed with the bill’s civil enforcement mechanism.

“Deputizing private citizens to levy hefty monetary fines on the exercise of a disfavored but judicially recognized constitutional right for the purpose of evading court review undermines our constitutional form of government,” Little said in a letter.

Little also expressed concern over the possibility left-wing states such as California or New York could use the same method for legislation against the First and Second Amendment.

He also expressed concern over the consequences the legislation would have for sexual assault victims, saying the legislation risks retraumatizing victims through giving monetary incentives to wrongdoers and the family members of rapists.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 20-year-old was killed when a loose mattress flew off a pickup truck and caused a deadly...
20-year-old driver killed after loose mattress falls off pickup truck, hits her car
Many initially think of the impacts to farmers when discussing making Daylight Saving Time...
Daylight saving changes will bring changes for Southern Idahoans
The Twin Falls County Jail
Inmates complain of conditions inside Twin Falls County Jail
Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden.
Idaho Attorney General issues statement in Bundy controversy
Bundy posted the livestream to his Youtube channel
Ammon Bundy calls for demonstrations in front of judge’s house

Latest News

Thompson made headlines recently for wanting to declare Twin Falls a "sanctuary city for the...
Twin Falls Pastor Paul Thompson running for Idaho Senate
Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Kimberly Seeds
Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Kimberly Seeds
Farmers worry over dry winter
Farmers worry over dry winter
Now Hiring Sign
February unemployment rate drops to 2.8%
Construction continues at the Valley House.
Construction continues at the Valley House’s newest shelter