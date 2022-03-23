Advertisement

CSI Baseball player commits to Hawaii

Magnum Hofstetter has committed to the University of Hawaii at Manoa.
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 12:40 AM MDT
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Twin Falls High School graduate and current sophomore at CSI, is taking his talents to the Aloha State.

Magnum Hofstetter has committed to the University of Hawaii at Manoa. The Rainbow Warriors compete in the Big West Conference.

Hofstetter earned second team all-conference honors as a freshman last season hitting .341 at the plate. Playing mainly shortstop, he boasted a .964 defensive percentage.

Currently he’s leading the team in hits with 27, is second in batting average with .360 and 19 RBIs.

The 2020 Idaho Gatorade Baseball Player of the Year, is fulfilling another dream, playing at the Division I level.

“I just love the island and the big city feel and the school was super cool and the facilities were super awesome and an opportunity I couldn’t pass up,” Hofstetter explained.

Hofstetter and the rest of the Golden Eagles hit the road this week for a four game series starting Thursday at Community Christian College in Redlands, California. CSI is currently in fourth place in conference standings.

