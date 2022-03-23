CSI Softball sweeps Treasure Valley

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — No. 19 CSI Softball swept Treasure Valley on Tuesday in non-conference action.

CSI 8, Treasure Valley 0

Gracie Walters pitched a no-hitter in game one, striking out 12. Rachael Brown was 1-for-2 with a home run and two RBI, Cortney Rhees was 2-for-2 with a double and Kylie Baumert hit a two-RBI home run. Olivia Taylor finished with a two-RBI double and Maizie Clark was 1-for-2. Gracie Tentinger had an RBI double.

CSI 13, Treasure Valley 2

Jessica Touchard went 3.1 innings and giving up two earned runs, with three strikeouts. Sophia Stoddard was 2-for-2 with a home run and three RBI, Tentinger was 3-for-3 with a double and two RBI, Saige Nielsen was 1-for-2 with two RBI and Maggie Whipple hit a three-run home run. Baumert was 2-for-3 with two RBI and August Cowan was 1-for-1.

CSI, now 21-6, hosts USU Eastern Friday and Saturday.

