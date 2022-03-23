Advertisement

CSI Softball sweeps Treasure Valley

CSI pitcher Gracie Walters pitches a no-hitter.
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 1:38 AM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — No. 19 CSI Softball swept Treasure Valley on Tuesday in non-conference action.

CSI 8, Treasure Valley 0

Gracie Walters pitched a no-hitter in game one, striking out 12. Rachael Brown was 1-for-2 with a home run and two RBI, Cortney Rhees was 2-for-2 with a double and Kylie Baumert hit a two-RBI home run. Olivia Taylor finished with a two-RBI double and Maizie Clark was 1-for-2. Gracie Tentinger had an RBI double.

CSI 13, Treasure Valley 2

Jessica Touchard went 3.1 innings and giving up two earned runs, with three strikeouts. Sophia Stoddard was 2-for-2 with a home run and three RBI, Tentinger was 3-for-3 with a double and two RBI, Saige Nielsen was 1-for-2 with two RBI and Maggie Whipple hit a three-run home run. Baumert was 2-for-3 with two RBI and August Cowan was 1-for-1.

CSI, now 21-6, hosts USU Eastern Friday and Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 20-year-old was killed when a loose mattress flew off a pickup truck and caused a deadly...
20-year-old driver killed after loose mattress falls off pickup truck, hits her car
Many initially think of the impacts to farmers when discussing making Daylight Saving Time...
Daylight saving changes will bring changes for Southern Idahoans
Russia has been relentlessly shelling Ukrainian cities for weeks
Idaho man killed in Ukraine
The Twin Falls County Jail
Inmates complain of conditions inside Twin Falls County Jail
Henderson police released a booking photo for Gerald Oglesby.
Report: 5-year-old son dies after whipping by father for talking back, not going to bed

Latest News

The Golden Eagles sit atop the Scenic West Conference
CSI softball playing with confidence after winning 17 of last 18
The Golden Eagles sit atop the Scenic West Conference
CSI softball playing with confidence after winning 17 of last 18
CSI's Jessica Touchard and Camryn Willier are transferring to Eastern Oregon this summer.
Touchard signs with Eastern Oregon Softball
CSI sophomore pitcher Gracie Walters pitched a no-hitter against Treasure Valley.
Ridgevue graduate pitches no-hitter for CSI
CSI pitcher throws no-hitter