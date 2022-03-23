Governor Little signs bill remove racially restrictive covenants from home deeds

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Governor Brad Little signed into law legislation that would remove racially restrictive language from property covenants and deeds.

Senate Bill 1240 unanimously passed both the Idaho House and Senate and allows homeowners or tenants to update their housing covenant free of charge. The law will go into effect on July 1.

While the use of such language has been outlawed, activists say such language still exists.

“This really is a historic day for our state,” Idaho Senator Melissa Wintrow, who sponsored the bill, said during its public signing ceremony Wednesday. “We can’t move forward as a state or nation until we come to terms with our past and commit ourselves to ensuring it doesn’t repeat itself in the future. With this legislation, we acknowledge that this housing practice has been responsible for a lot of wealth disparities between people who are white and people of color and make sure it never will again.”

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.