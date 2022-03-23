Idaho Fish and Game to give away spawned steelhead

STANLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Fish and Game will be giving away spawned steelhead beginning on March 31.

The fish will be given away on a first-come-first-serve basis and will be available on Mondays and Thursdays at 2:00 p.m. in Stanley.

Fish and Game officials say this year, spawning is expected to be underway a bit late, but the timeline still just barely fits the end of the March timeline.

“On average, it’s toward the end of March when we can start doing this, so we’re gonna go with that and see how close it comes once the fish start returning,” said Terry Thompson with the Idaho Fish and Game.

Those wanting a fish must be 18 years or older to pick one up. It’s advised that you call the hatchery at 208-774-3684 ahead of time to check on availability.

