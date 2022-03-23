Advertisement

Idaho Special Olympic athletes getting help from Jersey Mike’s

Jersey Mike's logo. (Source: Facebook)
Jersey Mike's logo. (Source: Facebook)
By Layne Rabe
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 10:07 AM MDT
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho athletes heading to the 2022 Special Olympics USA games are getting some help from Jersey Mike’s at the end of this month.

On March 30, during the 12th annual month of giving fundraising campaign for the 2022 Special Olympics USA games, six Idaho Jersey Mike’s locations will donate 100% of their sales to help local athletes.

The Twin Falls location is included in the locations participating.

The goal is to help every qualifying athlete attend the 2022 games in Orlando from June 5 to June 12.

