Idaho’s Mike Crapo joins effort to pass employee protections bill

WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Senator Mike Crapo has joined South Carolina Senator Tim Scott in introducing a bill to modernize the Employee Rights Act.

The bill, dubbed the Employee Rights Act of 2022, seeks to protect independent contractors, franchisees, entrepreneurs, and those seeking more flexible work options, according to Crapo.

“I helped craft the legislation that made Idaho a Right-to-Work state, and will continue to support initiatives that protect hardworking Americans and meet the needs of an evolving workforce,” said Crapo.

“Our workforce has every right to choose its representation and union participation without heavy-handed, one-size-fits-all mandates from the federal government. It is imperative any policies reduce barriers to entry and encourage job creation, not coerce gig workers or small businesses into job-killing union agreements.”

More than 60 pro-business groups have endorsed the legislation, which is also co-sponsored by Mitch McConnell and Mitt Romney, among others. House Representative Rick Allen, a Republican from Georgia, is introducing companion legislation in the House.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.