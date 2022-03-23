Advertisement

Man arrested in car show shooting that killed 1, wounded 26

The shooting occurred at a car show Saturday night at a community event in Dumas.(Source: KATV via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 9:58 AM MDT|Updated: Mar. 23, 2022 at 4:49 PM MDT
DUMAS, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas authorities say they’ve arrested a 22-year-old man in a shooting at a car show that killed one person and left 26 people wounded.

Arkansas State Police said Wednesday it arrested Brandon Deandra Knight, of Jacksonville. He’s charged with battery and aggravated assault.

Police say Knight was taken into custody as he was being released from a Dumas hospital Wednesday morning. He’s being held at the Dumas city jail.

The shooting occurred at a car show Saturday night at a community event in Dumas. State police on Sunday said the shooting was the result of a gunfight between two people.

