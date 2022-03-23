Advertisement

Smash-and-grab robbery of California jewelry store caught on cam

Robbers use sledgehammers to break windows and rob jewelry store in Beverly Hills. (SOURCE: Elan Torbati)
By Joy Benedict
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 12:52 PM MDT
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) – A jewelry store in California was hit in a smash-and-grab robbery Tuesday, and police are searching for five suspects.

The robbery occurred at about 2 p.m. at Luxury Jewels in Beverly Hills.

The suspects shattered the front windows with sledgehammers and fled the scene with several items from the store, according to Beverly Hills police.

Authorities did not immediately say what was taken or how much it was worth.

Video of the crime was taken by a driver who was passing by.

Some of the suspects were seen wearing hooded sweatshirts and surgical masks. No further description was available.

Copyright 2022 KCAL, KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

