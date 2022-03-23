Southern Idaho fueling Idaho’s young population

SOUTHERN IDAHO (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho is the sixth youngest state in the nation with a median age of 36.6, according to census data.

According to labor officials, much of the state’s youthfulness centers around Southern Idaho.

Jan Roeser with the Idaho Department of Labor says Southern Idaho families are more likely to have more offspring for cultural and religious reasons.

While the nation is aging overall, and Idaho’s median age rose about a year from census data ending in 2015, keeping a working population is essential for a state like Idaho with nearly 30,000 unfilled jobs, according to Roeser.

“We need to attract young people, we need to keep that young vibe going in Idaho because we have so many jobs,” she said.

Despite rising real estate costs, data does show Idaho households grew by nearly 8% since the data release in 2015.

Roeser partly attributes this to low-interest rates over the last few years.

