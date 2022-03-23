Why did crash fatalities spike during the pandemic?

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, health and safety precautions led to fewer drivers on the road and a significant reduction in the number of vehicle miles traveled. But despite the drop, there were 38,680 traffic deaths in 2020, the most since 2007.

According to new research by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, a small percentage of drivers increased their driving during the pandemic, but they were younger and disproportionately male – a statistically riskier group than the average population.

“There are many possible explanations for the spike in crash fatalities. Risky drivers represented a higher proportion of those who were on the road, and they also may have engaged in more frequent dangerous behavior with less traffic,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde.

“Regardless of the cause, the trend for the past two years has been moving in the wrong direction. We need to break some bad habits and return to safe and engaged driving.”

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.