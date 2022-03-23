Advertisement

Why did crash fatalities spike during the pandemic?

According to new research by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, a small percentage of drivers increased their driving during the pandemic
There have been 17 fatal crashes in Idaho since May 28.
New AAA research may explain why there was an uptick in crash fatalities during the pandemic(KMVT/KSVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 10:49 AM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, health and safety precautions led to fewer drivers on the road and a significant reduction in the number of vehicle miles traveled. But despite the drop, there were 38,680 traffic deaths in 2020, the most since 2007.

According to new research by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, a small percentage of drivers increased their driving during the pandemic, but they were younger and disproportionately male – a statistically riskier group than the average population.

“There are many possible explanations for the spike in crash fatalities. Risky drivers represented a higher proportion of those who were on the road, and they also may have engaged in more frequent dangerous behavior with less traffic,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde.

“Regardless of the cause, the trend for the past two years has been moving in the wrong direction. We need to break some bad habits and return to safe and engaged driving.”

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 20-year-old was killed when a loose mattress flew off a pickup truck and caused a deadly...
20-year-old driver killed after loose mattress falls off pickup truck, hits her car
Many initially think of the impacts to farmers when discussing making Daylight Saving Time...
Daylight saving changes will bring changes for Southern Idahoans
Russia has been relentlessly shelling Ukrainian cities for weeks
Idaho man killed in Ukraine
The Twin Falls County Jail
Inmates complain of conditions inside Twin Falls County Jail
Henderson police released a booking photo for Gerald Oglesby.
Report: 5-year-old son dies after whipping by father for talking back, not going to bed

Latest News

BLM Land Parcel
Idaho BLM asking for feedback on land purchase
The dry spell Idaho went through is of concern for many local farmers
Idaho farmers pessimistic after a dry January and February
The bill was killed on Thursday
House GOP kills libraries commission budget
The project will be from Marley Road to Jim Byrne Slough
Preliminary highway work in Lincoln County to begin in April
The announcement was made on Thursday
City of Twin Falls, SkyWest Airlines consider agreement for minimum revenue guarantee