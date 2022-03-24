Cassia County residents report being shot with gel water balls

CASSIA COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Cassia County Sheriff’s Office says they have received numerous calls in recent days about electric powered guns that shoot a small gel water ball sometimes called splatter ball, gel blasters, or orbeez.

They say multiple victims have called to report being shot by one of these guns, often while outside in their yard, walking home from school, or outside for a jog.

The Sheriff’s Office says they believe this stems from the latest TikTok challenge which encourages teens to use these guns to shoot people.

They add some TikTok videos have shown teens freezing the water gel beads in order to increase their impact.

The Sheriff’s Office wants to remind teens and parents that shooting an unwilling person is considered battery in the state of Idaho and it could also result in an aggravated battery charge, which is a felony.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.