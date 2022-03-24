Advertisement

City of Twin Falls, SkyWest Airlines consider agreement for minimum revenue guarantee

The $400,000 guarantee agreement is coming due to the effects of COVID-19-pandemic
The announcement was made on Thursday
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 2:42 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls City Council is considering an agreement between the city, Twin Falls County, and SkyWest Airlines for a minimum revenue guarantee for the daily Delta flight between Magic Valley Regional Airport and Salt Lake City International Airport.

The $400,000 guarantee agreement is coming due to the effects of COVID-19-pandemic. The airline industry, particularly regional airlines, have been challenged with the recruitment and retention of pilots.

With the scarcity of pilots, SkyWest is looking to move away from all routes that pose “any financial risk”, even on a quarterly basis.

The proposed agreement with SkyWest includes the city and county of Twin Falls, both owners and operators of Joslin field, Magic Valley Regional Airport.

