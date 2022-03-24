Crimes against children unit to host seminar for Idaho parents, educators

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho authorities are inviting parents and educators to an online seminar to raise awareness about the risks children can face in the digital world.

The seminar will be streamed online through Youtube on April 6 from 7:00 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.

The event’s presenters will discuss the dangers children face in the online world as well as the mental health effects of unhealthy digital habits.

April’s presentation comes after investigators with the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Unit opened 815 investigations and 53 arrests in 2021.

“Protecting kids from sexual predators is the most important work my office does,” Wasden said. “Part of the solution to this problem is making Idaho adults aware of the dangers our children and grandchildren face. Our goal with this event is to arm parents and educators with the information they need to help protect children so as to stem the tide of these heinous crimes.”

