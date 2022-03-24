Governor Little signs firefighter hazard pay into law

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Governor Brad Little signed into law a bill authorizing wildland firefighters to receive hazard pay while working dangerous conditions.

The bill already passed the Idaho Senate on Monday and enjoyed widespread support among lawmakers.

“It’s important we lead the way in recruiting and keeping well-trained wildland firefighters,” Governor Little said. “It protects our communities, access to our forests, and our $2.4 billion forest products industry, a major driver for Idaho’s local and state economies.”

Without the pay, 40% of wildland firefighters were not returning to the Idaho Department of Lands after two seasons on the job.

“Fighting wildland fire is inherently dangerous work,” added Little. “Since the consequence for making a mistake can be serious injury or death, retaining experienced personnel is crucial for keeping all firefighters safe.”

A survey found 60% of wildland firefighters polled who said they would not return to IDL said they would if hazard pay was provided.

“Governor Little is leading Idaho to a new era of wildfire management,” said IDL Director Dustin Miller. “This bill, coupled with IDL’s budget request, increases our firefighters’ salary, fills a crucial part in modernizing fire program, and strengthens our ability to suppress wildfires quickly and safely.”

