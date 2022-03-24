Idaho’s Mike Crapo blocks Russia trade bill

WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KMVT/KSVT) — An effort to pass a House bill that suspends normal trade relations with Russia was blocked by Idaho Senator Mike Crapo.

Although Crapo said the chamber should pass this legislation quickly, he said he believes a Russian oil ban needs to be included in the bill.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said that ban isn’t necessary because the actions already taken by the Biden administration are sufficient.

According to Senate rules, any one Senator can attempt to quickly schedule a vote, as Schumer did in this case, but it requires unanimous consent from all 100 Senators.

