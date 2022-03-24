Preliminary highway work in Lincoln County to begin in April

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Transportation is set to begin the initial phase of construction on US-93/US-26 next month.

The improvements made will stretch from Marely Road to Jim Byrne Slough, and is aimed at improving the safety and driving experience for motorists in the area.

“In the coming weeks, crews will replace irrigation structures along the roadway,” said ITD Project Manager Tom Logan. “This portion of work needs to occur early on in the project, before water is flowing through the irrigation system.”

That work is expected to last throughout the month of April. Traffic will be reduced to a single lane on the highway and motorists are advised to plan for delays of up to 10 minutes.

The project will break in July before crews will return and proceed with resurfacing.

“During the second phase of construction, we will mill and repave the existing surface of the highway,” explained Logan. “We will also reconstruct the profile of the roadway in three areas to remove hills south of Richfield. This will increase sight distance for motorists and improve safety.”

