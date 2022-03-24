Advertisement

Preliminary highway work in Lincoln County to begin in April

The project will break in July before crews will return and proceed with resurfacing
The project will be from Marley Road to Jim Byrne Slough
The project will be from Marley Road to Jim Byrne Slough(The Idaho Department of Transportation)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 2:54 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Transportation is set to begin the initial phase of construction on US-93/US-26 next month.

The improvements made will stretch from Marely Road to Jim Byrne Slough, and is aimed at improving the safety and driving experience for motorists in the area.

“In the coming weeks, crews will replace irrigation structures along the roadway,” said ITD Project Manager Tom Logan. “This portion of work needs to occur early on in the project, before water is flowing through the irrigation system.”

That work is expected to last throughout the month of April. Traffic will be reduced to a single lane on the highway and motorists are advised to plan for delays of up to 10 minutes.

The project will break in July before crews will return and proceed with resurfacing.

“During the second phase of construction, we will mill and repave the existing surface of the highway,” explained Logan. “We will also reconstruct the profile of the roadway in three areas to remove hills south of Richfield. This will increase sight distance for motorists and improve safety.”

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 20-year-old was killed when a loose mattress flew off a pickup truck and caused a deadly...
20-year-old driver killed after loose mattress falls off pickup truck, hits her car
Many initially think of the impacts to farmers when discussing making Daylight Saving Time...
Daylight saving changes will bring changes for Southern Idahoans
Russia has been relentlessly shelling Ukrainian cities for weeks
Idaho man killed in Ukraine
The Twin Falls County Jail
Inmates complain of conditions inside Twin Falls County Jail
Henderson police released a booking photo for Gerald Oglesby.
Report: 5-year-old son dies after whipping by father for talking back, not going to bed

Latest News

The announcement was made on Thursday
City of Twin Falls, SkyWest Airlines consider agreement for minimum revenue guarantee
Governor Little signs firefighter hazard pay into law
Steelhead giveaway to begin March 31
Steelhead giveaway to begin March 31
Idaho has one of the youngest populations in the nation
Idaho has one of the youngest populations in the nation