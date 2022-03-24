Advertisement

Ridgevue graduate pitches no-hitter for CSI

Gracie Walters was the 2020 Gatorade Idaho Softball Player of the Year for the Warhawks
The sophomore pitched her first collegiate no-hitter in just her second game back after tearing her forearm in early February.
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 12:51 AM MDT
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Tuesday marked a momentous occasion for College of Southern Idaho pitcher Gracie Walters.

On Saturday at Salt Lake, she didn’t feel quite comfortable being back in the circle, taking the loss, while giving up four runs. But just three days later, Walters went a complete game, striking out a career-high 12 batters, lowering her ERA to 3.55.

“So for me to come out there and shut them down was awesome,” Walters exclaimed. “It definitely boosted up my confidence because I feel an injury is really hard to get through.”

In her absence, other pitchers have stepped up, such as August Cowan and Brooke Merrill, who’ve both received SWAC Pitcher of the Week honors.

“Being able to have that kind of pitching staff on a team is so nice, and it takes so much stress off your shoulders because I have played for teams where we’ve had only one of two pitchers that were good,” Walters added. “For me to go out there knowing if I ever had a bad day and got pulled, the team would be just fine.

In high school, Walters concluded her prep career with a 48-15 record, a 0.73 ERA and 784 strikeouts.

The 19th-ranked Golden Eagles host USU Eastern on Friday and Saturday for afternoon doubleheaders.

