Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Kimberly Seeds

No matter how large the production grows at Kimberly Seeds, Belnap will continue to preach the importance of the little things
Kimberly Seeds has specialized its production since its founding
Kimberly Seeds has specialized its production since its founding
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 11:23 AM MDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For decades, Kimberly Seeds has been a fixture in Southern Idaho’s Ag world.

“Kimberly Seeds has been here for about 65 years,” said General Manager Phil Belnap. In those years, the company has specialized its production, mastering the cultivation of two specific types of seed.

“We do basically garden beans and peas,” said Belnap.

Now, just because the company only does two types of plants, doesn’t mean the process is anything to disregard.

Kimberly Seeds’ overall production is massive.

“On an annual basis, we produce anywhere between 10 or 15 million pounds of seed per year of seed that comes out of just our facility,” Belnap said.

Millions upon millions of seeds are produced each year. And from the small town in Southern Idaho, the seeds are sent around the world.

“The majority of our business is for international customers. They bring us their genetics, we multiply it out here and then send it back to them. Then, they sell it all over the world,” said Belnap.

International customers continue to come to Kimberly Seeds, seeking more of the great product they produce. According to Belnap, they can continue providing due to a few things.

“For the reasons of the climate and some rules that were put in place about 30 years ago that maintain a very disease-free climate, we can produce disease-free certified seed,” he said.

No matter how large the production grows at Kimberly Seeds, Belnap will continue to preach the importance of the little things.

“We really pride ourselves on two things. One is the quality of product we produce and our customer service that we provide,” he said.

