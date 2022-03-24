Advertisement

Touchard signs with Eastern Oregon Softball

CSI's Jessica Touchard and Camryn Willier are transferring to Eastern Oregon this summer.
CSI's Jessica Touchard and Camryn Willier are transferring to Eastern Oregon this summer.(KMVT)
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 1:40 AM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Jessica Touchard inked with Eastern Oregon University, joining fellow Golden Eagle Camryn Willier who signed with the Mountaineers earlier this year.

Touchard has appeared in six games this season, striking out 12 batters.

As a freshman she had 36 strikeouts in 70 innings.

She explains why she chose the JUCO route first.

“I was very skinny, I wanted to gain some muscle. Coach B {Baumert} has definitely done that for me,” Touchard chuckled.

Of course the whole team broke into laughter, but in all seriousness, the Utah native is joining a team that’s receiving votes in the NAIA National Poll.

“I did contact them last year while I was a freshman and I was just like, well I don’t know if I still want to play,” Touchard said. “But after this year, I was like you know what I want to go play on, I want to go play with my best friend, go somewhere that has the same homelike feel like Twin Falls.”

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 20-year-old was killed when a loose mattress flew off a pickup truck and caused a deadly...
20-year-old driver killed after loose mattress falls off pickup truck, hits her car
Many initially think of the impacts to farmers when discussing making Daylight Saving Time...
Daylight saving changes will bring changes for Southern Idahoans
The Twin Falls County Jail
Inmates complain of conditions inside Twin Falls County Jail
Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden.
Idaho Attorney General issues statement in Bundy controversy
Bundy posted the livestream to his Youtube channel
Ammon Bundy calls for demonstrations in front of judge’s house

Latest News

The Golden Eagles sit atop the Scenic West Conference
CSI softball playing with confidence after winning 17 of last 18
The Golden Eagles sit atop the Scenic West Conference
CSI softball playing with confidence after winning 17 of last 18
CSI sophomore pitcher Gracie Walters pitched a no-hitter against Treasure Valley.
Ridgevue graduate pitches no-hitter for CSI
CSI pitcher throws no-hitter