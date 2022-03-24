Touchard signs with Eastern Oregon Softball

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Jessica Touchard inked with Eastern Oregon University, joining fellow Golden Eagle Camryn Willier who signed with the Mountaineers earlier this year.

Touchard has appeared in six games this season, striking out 12 batters.

As a freshman she had 36 strikeouts in 70 innings.

She explains why she chose the JUCO route first.

“I was very skinny, I wanted to gain some muscle. Coach B {Baumert} has definitely done that for me,” Touchard chuckled.

Of course the whole team broke into laughter, but in all seriousness, the Utah native is joining a team that’s receiving votes in the NAIA National Poll.

“I did contact them last year while I was a freshman and I was just like, well I don’t know if I still want to play,” Touchard said. “But after this year, I was like you know what I want to go play on, I want to go play with my best friend, go somewhere that has the same homelike feel like Twin Falls.”

