Advertisement

CDC: Flu activity increasing across most of US

As COVID-19 cases fall and masks come off, influenza cases are rising.
As COVID-19 cases fall and masks come off, influenza cases are rising.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 3:11 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - After circulating at nearly nonexistent levels last year, the flu is increasing in most of the United States, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s flu report released Friday.

While flu activity has been increasing in most places across the country, the highest levels have been recorded in the central and south-central regions of the U.S.

The report also says the number of reported flu-related hospital admissions has increased each week for the past seven weeks.

New data show COVID-19 community levels and deaths are down. (Source: CNN/CDC/MODERNA/BIPARTISAN POLICY CENTER)

But the CDC says the cumulative hospitalization rate for this season is lower than the rate seen around this time during the four flu seasons before the pandemic.

An infectious disease expert says the rolling back of COVID-19 mitigation measures played a role in increased flu activity.

The measures include masking, limiting gatherings, and moving things outside.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 20-year-old was killed when a loose mattress flew off a pickup truck and caused a deadly...
20-year-old driver killed after loose mattress falls off pickup truck, hits her car
Many initially think of the impacts to farmers when discussing making Daylight Saving Time...
Daylight saving changes will bring changes for Southern Idahoans
The Twin Falls County Jail
Inmates complain of conditions inside Twin Falls County Jail
Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden.
Idaho Attorney General issues statement in Bundy controversy
Bundy posted the livestream to his Youtube channel
Ammon Bundy calls for demonstrations in front of judge’s house

Latest News

FILE - Three conservative justices — Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch — noted...
High court gives Biden win for now in Navy vaccine case
B.B.B. warns cryptocurrency scams are on the rise
Scammers take advantage of a rising interest in cryptocurrency
Tourism in Blaine County brings in tens of millions annually
Blaine County tourism sees return to normal despite increased costs
This photo distributed by the North Korean government shows what it says a test-fire of a...
US to call for new UN sanctions after N. Korea missile test
The pilot shortage has had negative effects on air travel for the Magic Valley Regional...
New revenue guarantee pending city council approval