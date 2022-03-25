Contact tracing reduced COVID cases during winter 2020, new study says
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 1:35 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(CNN) - A new study published Friday shows contact tracing works and estimates it prevented more than 1 million COVID-19 cases during the winter of 2020.
The study was published in the medical journal JAMA Network Open.
Researchers determined contact tracing reduced COVID-19 cases in the U.S. by an estimated 21% in late 2020 as vaccines were first becoming available.
It used hospitalization data and estimates to predict contact tracing prevented more than 1 million COVID-19 cases and up to about 33,000 hospitalizations over the course of two months.
