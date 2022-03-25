Furry Friday: Man Man
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 12:58 PM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On this Furry Friday, KMVT’s Layne Rabe was visited by Man Man, or Manny as he also goes by.
Man Man is a 7-year-old pitty mix who loves life in the slow lane as a more relaxed dog.
He is neutered and is described by Mallory Cox of the Twin Falls Animal Shelter as a couch potato.
This dog is one who loves his toys and is good with both cats and dogs, but definitely needs a more mellow dog as a partner.
To see Man Man, you can drop by the Twin Falls Animal Shelter, or call the shelter at (208)-736-2299.
Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.