Furry Friday: Man Man

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On this Furry Friday, KMVT’s Layne Rabe was visited by Man Man, or Manny as he also goes by.

Man Man is a 7-year-old pitty mix who loves life in the slow lane as a more relaxed dog.

He is neutered and is described by Mallory Cox of the Twin Falls Animal Shelter as a couch potato.

This dog is one who loves his toys and is good with both cats and dogs, but definitely needs a more mellow dog as a partner.

To see Man Man, you can drop by the Twin Falls Animal Shelter, or call the shelter at (208)-736-2299.

