Advertisement

Governor Little signs bill aimed at helping rural educators

The bill’s sponsors spent years trying to get different versions of the bill passed
The program, signed into law by Little, establishes an incentive program for rural educators
The program, signed into law by Little, establishes an incentive program for rural educators(KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 3:08 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Governor Brad Little signed Senate Bill 1290 into law on Friday, a bill that aims to help educators in rural areas with educational costs.

The bill, co-sponsored by Representative Sally Toone of Gooding, establishes an incentive program for rural educators that gradually increases for each year the educator stays in the district.

It would provide $1,500 to an educator after their first year, $2,500 for the second, $3,500 for the third, and $4,500 for the fourth. That number maxes out at $12,000 and could cover student loan payments, advanced degrees, or other educational costs.

“This is a great day for educators in our rural and underserved schools,” Toone said. “The program will offer incredible opportunities for our beginning teachers and additional programs to districts, helping keep educators in these critical areas of our state.”

Both Toone and the bill’s other sponsor, Senator Janie Ward-Engelking, spent years trying to get different versions of the bill passed, and are thankful to Governor Little for his support.

“Educators are the backbone of our local communities,” Ward-Engelking added. “This program is a way to give them more time working with students, instead of needing two jobs just to cover rent and a loan payment. By investing in our teachers, we can better keep them not only in our rural and underserved schools but the profession.”

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 20-year-old was killed when a loose mattress flew off a pickup truck and caused a deadly...
20-year-old driver killed after loose mattress falls off pickup truck, hits her car
Many initially think of the impacts to farmers when discussing making Daylight Saving Time...
Daylight saving changes will bring changes for Southern Idahoans
The Twin Falls County Jail
Inmates complain of conditions inside Twin Falls County Jail
Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden.
Idaho Attorney General issues statement in Bundy controversy
Bundy posted the livestream to his Youtube channel
Ammon Bundy calls for demonstrations in front of judge’s house

Latest News

B.B.B. warns cryptocurrency scams are on the rise
Scammers take advantage of a rising interest in cryptocurrency
Tourism in Blaine County brings in tens of millions annually
Blaine County tourism sees return to normal despite increased costs
The pilot shortage has had negative effects on air travel for the Magic Valley Regional...
New revenue guarantee pending city council approval
Spring weather brings heightened storm risk