Governor Little signs bill aimed at helping rural educators

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Governor Brad Little signed Senate Bill 1290 into law on Friday, a bill that aims to help educators in rural areas with educational costs.

The bill, co-sponsored by Representative Sally Toone of Gooding, establishes an incentive program for rural educators that gradually increases for each year the educator stays in the district.

It would provide $1,500 to an educator after their first year, $2,500 for the second, $3,500 for the third, and $4,500 for the fourth. That number maxes out at $12,000 and could cover student loan payments, advanced degrees, or other educational costs.

“This is a great day for educators in our rural and underserved schools,” Toone said. “The program will offer incredible opportunities for our beginning teachers and additional programs to districts, helping keep educators in these critical areas of our state.”

Both Toone and the bill’s other sponsor, Senator Janie Ward-Engelking, spent years trying to get different versions of the bill passed, and are thankful to Governor Little for his support.

“Educators are the backbone of our local communities,” Ward-Engelking added. “This program is a way to give them more time working with students, instead of needing two jobs just to cover rent and a loan payment. By investing in our teachers, we can better keep them not only in our rural and underserved schools but the profession.”

