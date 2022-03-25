Advertisement

Idaho’s role in aiding Ukrainian refugees may expand

As of now, it remains unclear just how many refugees the state of Idaho could receive
Ukraine forces are fighting back against Russian invaders.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 12:22 PM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Thursday, the U.S. said it would welcome up to 100,000 refugees from Ukraine as part of an ongoing effort to aid the millions who have fled the country since Russia’s invasion.

Now, the Idaho Office for Refugees has said it’s willing to help those refugees.

Director Tara Wolfson says she’s gotten calls from Idahoans about helping those refugees.

As of now, it remains unclear just how many refugees the state of Idaho could receive.

