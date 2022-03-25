Advertisement

Scammers take advantage of a rising interest in cryptocurrency

Scammers are taking advantage of the unknown, so preparation can make all the difference
B.B.B. warns cryptocurrency scams are on the rise
B.B.B. warns cryptocurrency scams are on the rise(Dakota News Now)
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 3:42 PM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Cryptocurrency is an exciting new way to try your hand at investing. But with a lack of regulation, it’s also a way for scammers to take advantage of the unprepared.

According to the Better Business Bureau, cryptocurrency scams have been prominent and on the rise since the beginning of the boom in cryptocurrency trading.

A BBB study shows over 130,000 complaints were filed in which victims were subjected to a cryptocurrency scam, with a whopping total of $750 million lost nationwide.

Scammers are taking advantage of the unknown, so preparation can make all the difference.

“Do your research when you’re investing in cryptocurrency, and hold that information close to your pocket. Do not give out that information,” said Rebecca Barr with the BBB.

Barr added speaking with an investing coach and using only reputable sites are ways to protect yourself from potential scammers.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 20-year-old was killed when a loose mattress flew off a pickup truck and caused a deadly...
20-year-old driver killed after loose mattress falls off pickup truck, hits her car
Many initially think of the impacts to farmers when discussing making Daylight Saving Time...
Daylight saving changes will bring changes for Southern Idahoans
The Twin Falls County Jail
Inmates complain of conditions inside Twin Falls County Jail
Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden.
Idaho Attorney General issues statement in Bundy controversy
Bundy posted the livestream to his Youtube channel
Ammon Bundy calls for demonstrations in front of judge’s house

Latest News

Tourism in Blaine County brings in tens of millions annually
Blaine County tourism sees return to normal despite increased costs
The pilot shortage has had negative effects on air travel for the Magic Valley Regional...
New revenue guarantee pending city council approval
Spring weather brings heightened storm risk
The program, signed into law by Little, establishes an incentive program for rural educators
Governor Little signs bill aimed at helping rural educators