Scammers take advantage of a rising interest in cryptocurrency

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Cryptocurrency is an exciting new way to try your hand at investing. But with a lack of regulation, it’s also a way for scammers to take advantage of the unprepared.

According to the Better Business Bureau, cryptocurrency scams have been prominent and on the rise since the beginning of the boom in cryptocurrency trading.

A BBB study shows over 130,000 complaints were filed in which victims were subjected to a cryptocurrency scam, with a whopping total of $750 million lost nationwide.

Scammers are taking advantage of the unknown, so preparation can make all the difference.

“Do your research when you’re investing in cryptocurrency, and hold that information close to your pocket. Do not give out that information,” said Rebecca Barr with the BBB.

Barr added speaking with an investing coach and using only reputable sites are ways to protect yourself from potential scammers.

