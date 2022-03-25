Advertisement

Spring weather brings heightened storm risk

Things that may be a good idea to keep handy are flashlights, candles, and tools to help get you out of rubble if needed
(KY3)
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 3:31 PM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Spring has sprung and that means the potential for thunderstorms and severe thunderstorms.

EMA officials are wanting to make sure residents are prepared for the upcoming season.

This includes having a designated storm shelter when warnings are issued, having a way to receive weather alerts, and having an emergency kit on hand.

“A first aid kit is critical,” said Jackie Frey with Twin Falls EMA. “Making sure that if there’s any medications that are needed that you always are aware of that. You talk to your doctor, an extra pair of shoes of course, heavy-duty shoes, extra set of clothing.”

Other things that may be a good idea to keep handy are flashlights, candles, and tools to help get you out of rubble if needed.

