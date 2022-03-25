Twin Falls Pastor Paul Thompson running for Idaho Senate

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Paul Thompson, a Pastor at Eastside Baptist Church in Twin Falls, is running for the Idaho Senate representing the Constitution Party.

Thompson is running for the seat in District 25, which contains the bulk of the City of Twin Falls. Also running for that seat is Republican Linda Wright-Hartgen who is currently serving her second term as a State Representative.

In recent years, Thompson has made headlines for wanting to declare Twin Falls a “sanctuary city for pre-born babies” and for requesting the library board remove an LGBTQ display placed at the entrance of the children’s services section.

In 2020, Thompson represented the Constitution Party in a bid for Idaho House of Representatives seat 24a and was soundly defeated by Lance Clow.

