Advertisement

Missing 1-year-old boy from Tennessee located; Amber Alert canceled

Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation canceled an Amber Alert for a missing...
Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation canceled an Amber Alert for a missing 1-year-old from Franklin, Tennessee, on Friday.(Source: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By Kelly Ann Krueger and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 6:28 PM MDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation canceled an Amber Alert for a missing 1-year-old from Franklin, Tennessee, on Friday.

Aziah Lumpkin went missing Feb. 27, and was believed to be with his non-custodial father, Sharles Lumpkin Jr., according to officials with the bureau.

“Missing one-year-old Aziah Lumpkin has just been recovered in Nashville and is safe,” officials said. “His non-custodial father, Sharles Lumpkin, Jr., remains at large.”

Sharles Lumpkin, Jr. is still at large.
Sharles Lumpkin, Jr. is still at large.(Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

Sharles Lumpkin Jr., 29, is facing charges of especially aggravated kidnapping and domestic assault, according to officials with the bureau. He is 6′1″ with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on where he might be is urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Franklin Police Department at 615-550-6840, or dial 911.

Copyright 2022 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 20-year-old was killed when a loose mattress flew off a pickup truck and caused a deadly...
20-year-old driver killed after loose mattress falls off pickup truck, hits her car
Many initially think of the impacts to farmers when discussing making Daylight Saving Time...
Daylight saving changes will bring changes for Southern Idahoans
Fayette County car crash
Crash on SH46 North of Gooding Claims One
Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden.
Idaho Attorney General issues statement in Bundy controversy
Gardeners say the best time to remove roses is late March to early April
Twin Falls County Commissioners looking for people who donated roses

Latest News

President Joe Biden participates in an arrival ceremony with Polish President Andrzej Duda at...
Biden lauds resolve of Ukrainians after visit with refugees
Biden calls Putin a "butcher" after meeting with refugees in Poland. (Source: POOL)
Biden calls Putin a 'butcher'
One person was killed and at least another hurt after a shooting at an Illinois shopping mall.
Shooting at suburban Chicago shopping mall kills 1, wounds 2
IRS: Reasons why some tax refunds filed electronically take longer than 21 days.
Waiting for your tax refund? IRS says select returns may take several weeks
The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said Friday evening they have taken 41-year-old Troy Driver...
Man arrested in connection to Walmart parking lot abduction case