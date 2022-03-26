Advertisement

Crash on SH46 North of Gooding Claims One

Fayette County car crash
Fayette County car crash(MGN)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 6:57 PM MDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho State Police are currently investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred on March 25, 2022, at approximately 1:52 p.m., on SH46 at milepost 116, in Gooding County. 

A 58-year-old male from Gooding was traveling westbound on 1400 South in a 2007 Freightliner semi hauling a trailer loaded with manure.

The semi appears to have run the stop sign at SH46 and struck a 2005 Dodge Dakota driven by a 54-year-old female from Gooding.

The driver of the Dodge was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the Dodge was wearing a seatbelt. The driver of the Freightliner was not wearing a seatbelt.

Evidence was found on scene to indicate that drugs may have been involved in this crash. That evidence is part of the ongoing investigation. 

SH46 was blocked for approximately 2 hours to allow emergency responders to assist those involved and clear the scene.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 20-year-old was killed when a loose mattress flew off a pickup truck and caused a deadly...
20-year-old driver killed after loose mattress falls off pickup truck, hits her car
Many initially think of the impacts to farmers when discussing making Daylight Saving Time...
Daylight saving changes will bring changes for Southern Idahoans
Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden.
Idaho Attorney General issues statement in Bundy controversy
Gardeners say the best time to remove roses is late March to early April
Twin Falls County Commissioners looking for people who donated roses

Latest News

At the start of the day, two budgets remained incomplete
Lawmakers work late into the night to approve budgets
Fit and Well Idaho: St. Luke’s clinical research
The city pool is set to reopen on April 1.
Twin Falls City Pool set to reopen
B.B.B. warns cryptocurrency scams are on the rise
Scammers take advantage of a rising interest in cryptocurrency