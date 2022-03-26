CSI softball continues winning ways with doubleheader sweep of Utah State-Eastern

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The CSI softball team has now won 19 of their last 20 games after two wins Friday against Utah State-Eastern.

The Eagles kept things close with the Golden Eagles in game one, but the CSI bats came alive and their pitching shut down USU-E in game two.

Game one

CSI 5, USU-E 4

Sophia Stoddard went 3-for-3 with two solo home runs and a single. Olivia Taylor added a two-run home run.

Brook Merrill went 6 1/3 innings allowing four runs, three of which were earned.

Game two

CSI 8, USU-E 0

Gracie Walters pitched five scoreless innings, allowing just three hits as the Golden Eagles run-ruled the Eagles.

The Golden Eagles only had five hits, but scored eight runs.

Saige Nielsen went 1-for-3 with two RBIs.

The Golden Eagles will finish the series against USU-E Saturday with games at noon and 2 p.m.

