CSI softball continues winning ways with doubleheader sweep of Utah State-Eastern
The Golden Eagles play another doubleheader against USU-E Saturday
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The CSI softball team has now won 19 of their last 20 games after two wins Friday against Utah State-Eastern.
The Eagles kept things close with the Golden Eagles in game one, but the CSI bats came alive and their pitching shut down USU-E in game two.
Game one
CSI 5, USU-E 4
Sophia Stoddard went 3-for-3 with two solo home runs and a single. Olivia Taylor added a two-run home run.
Brook Merrill went 6 1/3 innings allowing four runs, three of which were earned.
Game two
CSI 8, USU-E 0
Gracie Walters pitched five scoreless innings, allowing just three hits as the Golden Eagles run-ruled the Eagles.
The Golden Eagles only had five hits, but scored eight runs.
Saige Nielsen went 1-for-3 with two RBIs.
The Golden Eagles will finish the series against USU-E Saturday with games at noon and 2 p.m.
