CSI softball continues winning ways with doubleheader sweep of Utah State-Eastern

The Golden Eagles play another doubleheader against USU-E Saturday
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 11:18 PM MDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The CSI softball team has now won 19 of their last 20 games after two wins Friday against Utah State-Eastern.

The Eagles kept things close with the Golden Eagles in game one, but the CSI bats came alive and their pitching shut down USU-E in game two.

Game one

CSI 5, USU-E 4

Sophia Stoddard went 3-for-3 with two solo home runs and a single. Olivia Taylor added a two-run home run.

Brook Merrill went 6 1/3 innings allowing four runs, three of which were earned.

Game two

CSI 8, USU-E 0

Gracie Walters pitched five scoreless innings, allowing just three hits as the Golden Eagles run-ruled the Eagles.

The Golden Eagles only had five hits, but scored eight runs.

Saige Nielsen went 1-for-3 with two RBIs.

The Golden Eagles will finish the series against USU-E Saturday with games at noon and 2 p.m.

