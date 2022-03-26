Advertisement

FDA: Nationwide recall of Milk of Magnesia, other medicines due to possible contamination

Plastikon Healthcare is voluntarily recalling certain products due to possible contamination.
Plastikon Healthcare is voluntarily recalling certain products due to possible contamination.(FDA via Plastikon Healthcare)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 1:34 PM MDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Plastikon Healthcare, based in Kansas, is voluntarily recalling a select number of products sold nationally due to possible bacteria contamination.

On Thursday, the Food and Drug Administration reported that the pharmaceutical company is recalling three lots of Milk of Magnesia oral suspension, one lot of Acetaminophen and six lots of Magnesium Hydroxide due to microbial contamination and failure to properly investigate failed microbial testing.

The products potentially could result in illness due to intestinal distress, such as diarrhea or abdominal pain, according to the recall. Individuals with a compromised immune system have a higher probability of developing a potentially life-threatening infection when ingesting or otherwise orally exposed to products contaminated by micro-organisms.

Currently, Plastikon reports it has not received any customer complaints related to microbial concerns or reports of adverse events related to this recall and said it places the utmost emphasis on patient safety and product quality.

The health care company said it has notified its direct customers through a recall letter to arrange for the return of any recalled products. Anyone with an existing inventory of the products being recalled should stop use and distribution, and quarantine immediately.

Plastikon advised returning all quarantined products to the place of purchase. And patients are advised to contact their doctor or health care provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to the products.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact Plastikon by phone at 785-330-7109 or via email at sdixon@plastikon.com.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 20-year-old was killed when a loose mattress flew off a pickup truck and caused a deadly...
20-year-old driver killed after loose mattress falls off pickup truck, hits her car
Fayette County car crash
Crash on SH46 North of Gooding Claims One
Many initially think of the impacts to farmers when discussing making Daylight Saving Time...
Daylight saving changes will bring changes for Southern Idahoans
68-year-old Jimmy Hill was killed on March 16
Deceased Idaho man’s family wants to use his property as safe haven for refugees
Gardeners say the best time to remove roses is late March to early April
Twin Falls County Commissioners looking for people who donated roses

Latest News

The Academy Awards will present a revamped telecast that’s expected to see a streaming service...
94th Academy Awards to bring back hosts, red carpet
A graffiti artist known as Mr. Dheo painted a large mural called "The Freedom Fighter" honoring...
Zelenskyy: Russia sowing a deep hatred among Ukrainians
As the war in Ukraine intensifies, it's taking a toll on some of the most innocent and...
Ukrainian girl, 11 shot through face by Russian soldier while fleeing city
Paris Harvey, 12, and Kuaron Harvey, 14, were killed while playing with a gun at a birthday...
2 kids fatally shot at birthday party in St. Louis
Two teenage girls, ages 14 and 16, were arrested after an Amber Alert was issued for...
2 teens arrested in kidnapping of 3-month-old boy, police say