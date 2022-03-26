Advertisement

Fit and Well Idaho: St. Luke’s clinical research

There are about 120 different studies that are going on all the time
(KMVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 6:52 PM MDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For this week’s Fit and Well Idaho report, we take a look at the research that St. Luke’s does to help people from all over the world.

Tammi Eslinger, the research manager at St. Luke’s Cancer Institute says many people are surprised to hear of all the research that St. Luke’s does, especially at the St. Luke’s Cancer Institute.

There are about 120 different studies that are going on all the time, and people are invited to participate in the research.

With the research, they are working to discover what types of treatments work for the different diseases people have.

“We look at new medications, or how to combine medication that we already use to get better outcomes or fewer side effects,” said Eslinger. “One of the biggest goals is giving patients enough treatment to get rid of the cancer, but not so much that they have life-long side effects.”

People aren’t required to participate in the research. Some of the information they have learned has been new drugs to help treat cancer, or a new type of treatment is proven to be more effective.

