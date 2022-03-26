Lawmakers work late into the night to approve budgets

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —

Update 8:43pm:

The Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee approved a fifth variation of the Commission for Libraries budget on a 14-3 vote. This version of the budget is $7.7 million.

Original Story:

Books and libraries have been hotly debated topics throughout this year’s session and Friday proved no exception. A resolution to create a committee that will look into what materials are accessible by minors at libraries easily passed the House on Friday afternoon. The House Working Group for Protecting Idaho Children from Material Harmful to Minors in Libraries will include members of the House of Representatives, a member of the Idaho Library Association and the State Librarian of the Idaho Commission for Libraries.

A reworked budget for the Commission for Libraries, on the other hand, failed once again. The budget was $3.5 million smaller than the one that failed to be approved by the House on Thursday.

Lawmakers are required to approve budgets for all state entities -- including the Commission for Libraries -- in order to adjourn.

Following the vote, House Speaker Scott Bedke (R-Oakley) said it was his desire for the House to reconvene on Saturday in order to finish the session.

