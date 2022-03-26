Advertisement

Twin Falls City Pool set to reopen

The pool will reopen April 1
The city pool is set to reopen on April 1.
The city pool is set to reopen on April 1.(KMVT/KSVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 6:51 PM MDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After almost two months, the Twin Falls City pool is going to be re-opening in one week.

The Twin Falls City pool manager says the pool was in need of some upgrades, and February to March was the only time that the pool could close for an extended period of time.

After completely draining the pool, they were able to put a new liner in the pool, which will not only increase the durability of the pool, but also the overall experience.

Once that project was complete, they had to re-fill the pool which took about three days.

“We don’t tap into the city water, we are actually on a geothermal well that we share with the school district, Sawtooth, and Twin Falls High School,” said aquatics manager John Pauley. “So that water comes in a lot warmer, I’d say low 80′s high 70′s so we are not having to warm it from 45 degrees or 50 degrees or whatever normal water is at. So we have a much higher starting point, and we don’t ever feed into city water.”

Currently, the lifeguards are being trained and the pool will be re-opening on April 1.

