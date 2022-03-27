CSI completes series sweep with convincing wins over Utah State-Eastern
The Golden Eagles hit eight home runs on the weekend
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho softball team has now won 21 of their last 22 games after two wins against Utah State-Eastern Saturday.
This weekend, the Golden Eagles took all four games from the Eagles.
Game one
CSI 11, USU-E 3
Saige Nielsen was 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, and three RBIs for the Golden Eagles. Gracie Tentinger was 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs.
August Cowan pitched six innings, allowing five hits and three runs in the win.
Game two
CSI 16, USU-E 5
Olivia Taylor hit two home runs and teammate Kylie Baumert went 4-for-4 at the plate for CSI.
The Golden Eagles are now 25-6 and will play at Colorado Northwestern next weekend in a four-game series.
