CSI completes series sweep with convincing wins over Utah State-Eastern

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho softball team has now won 21 of their last 22 games after two wins against Utah State-Eastern Saturday.

This weekend, the Golden Eagles took all four games from the Eagles.

Game one

CSI 11, USU-E 3

Saige Nielsen was 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, and three RBIs for the Golden Eagles. Gracie Tentinger was 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs.

August Cowan pitched six innings, allowing five hits and three runs in the win.

Game two

CSI 16, USU-E 5

Olivia Taylor hit two home runs and teammate Kylie Baumert went 4-for-4 at the plate for CSI.

The Golden Eagles are now 25-6 and will play at Colorado Northwestern next weekend in a four-game series.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.