Advertisement

Scientists discover microplastics in human blood for the first time

Up close image of microplastics making up a water bottle.
Up close image of microplastics making up a water bottle.(Pexels /Dantor / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 3.0)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 5:13 PM MDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Microplastics have already been found in water, air, fish and food. But for the first time, scientists have discovered plastic particles in human blood, according to a new study.

As enormous amounts of plastic are dumped into the environment each year, it was already known that humans were consuming various plastic particles through food, water and even the air, but research conducted in the Netherlands has made a newly alarming discovery.

In the study, published in the peer-reviewed journal Environmental International and first reported by The Guardian, scientists found plastic particles in the blood of almost 80% of people tested from samples collected in The Netherlands.

Researchers tracing the plastic types found in the blood samples determined the most likely sources for the plastic were drink bottles, food packaging and plastic bags. The findings, however, still require more study.

The study also showed that the particles can travel around the body and potentially get stuck in organs.

It is not yet known what this means in terms of health. However, researchers are concerned since microplastics cause damage to human cells in a lab setting, and air pollution particles are already known to enter the body and cause millions of early deaths a year.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fayette County car crash
Crash on SH46 North of Gooding Claims One
A 20-year-old was killed when a loose mattress flew off a pickup truck and caused a deadly...
20-year-old driver killed after loose mattress falls off pickup truck, hits her car
A Las Vegas jury awarded a man $8 million after he sued for being permanently injured from...
Nevada casino to pay $8M for serving chemicals, not beer
68-year-old Jimmy Hill was killed on March 16
Deceased Idaho man’s family wants to use his property as safe haven for refugees
Gardeners say the best time to remove roses is late March to early April
Twin Falls County Commissioners looking for people who donated roses

Latest News

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has stalled in many areas. Its aim to quickly encircle the...
Peace talks to resume between Russia, Ukraine
"CODA" won best picture and two other big awards, but the moment was overwhelmed by Will Smith...
Hollywood Minute: 'CODA' takes best picture at Oscars but Smith slap steals show
The family says a Southwest Airlines gate attendant wouldn't allow 8-year-old Max, who has...
Boy with autism denied flight over mask issues, family says
The family says a gate attendant wouldn't allow the 8-year-old to board the flight, due to...
Mom says 8-year-old son discriminated against, denied flight due to autism
The cast and crew of "CODA" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
‘CODA’ wins best picture Oscar, marking a streaming first