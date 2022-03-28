1st Responder Conference to return to Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — An opportunity for people who spend their lives helping others is coming to Twin Falls. The 1st Responder Conference is coming to Twin Falls on May 5 and 6.

1st Responder Conference is a two-day event where those who work in the police, fire, military, dispatch, medical field, and more are invited to learn about ways to cope with the stress and daily difficulties of the job.

Some organizations will pay for their employees to attend the conference.

For those who don’t have that opportunity, 1st Responder Conferences does offer scholarships.

They want to make sure everyone who is interested has the opportunity to attend, which is why they are hosting a fundraiser on April 9.

“We have mobile axe throwing, mobile escape rooms, mobile laser tag and I believe we have mobile knocker balls as well, we have some coffee trucks that will be there, we encourage people to come out, play some games,” said Matt Dorsey, who works for the conference. “All the proceeds are going straight to the scholarships for the Twin Falls conference in May.”

The fundraiser is being held on April 9 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on the corner of Shoshone St. and 2nd Ave.

If you would like to attend the conference visit this link to register.

