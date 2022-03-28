Advertisement

Bill offering protections for unvaccinated people still awaiting Governor’s signature

Balancing the addition of regulations for businesses has been a key point of discussions
The bill has an emergency clause, meaning it would immediately go into effect once it becomes law. It would expire on April 15, 2023, which is one year after the state’s emergency declaration is set to end.(KMVT)
By Candice Hare
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 11:03 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A bill that creates a one-year ban on businesses requiring COVID-19 vaccinations as a term for employment still awaits Governor Brad Little’s signature.

The bill, passed last week, stated violations would be penalized with a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $1,000. There are exemptions in the bill involving requirements by federal law, businesses who receive Medicare or Medicaid funding, and existing contracts.

Balancing the addition of regulations for businesses has been a key point of discussions about the bill.

“There are still some significant businesses in Idaho that have a concern about this,” said the bill’s sponsor Senate Pro Tem Chuck Winder (R-Boise). “The reality of what we tried to do is we tried to recognize that there are legitimate business interests that need to be protected, but there are also legitimate personal interests that need to be protected.”

Additionally, some have expressed concern about the use of the term “discrimination” against unvaccinated individuals.

“We talk about the word discrimination when it comes to a status with a vaccine to stop the spread of a disease and we are still resisting adding words ‘sexual orientation,’ ‘gender identity to our Human Rights Act, which is true discrimination,” said Sen. Melissa Wintrow.

This bill is one of several still awaiting a signature of approval from the Governor, which is in part why both chambers of the legislature voted in favor of adjourning until Thursday as opposed to adjourning Sine Die on the planned final day of the session on March 25.

Governor Little has vetoed two bills so far this session.

