Kiwanis Club to host forum for state superintendent candidates

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 10:20 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Ahead of the May primary election, the Kiwanis Club of Twin Falls is offering an opportunity to get to know the four candidates who are running for the superintendent of education.

The Kiwanis Club will be hosting a forum with all four of the candidates whose names are on the ballot.

The forum is happening at 12:00 p.m. on April 7 at the Turf Club in Twin Falls.

It will last for roughly an hour and a half with a buffet lunch included.

The past president of the club says it is very important to know who you are voting for in the election, and hopes this will give people an opportunity to ask questions and understand more about each candidate.

“This position has like 18 major categories that they have to fulfill,” said Neil Harpster. “It’s a big position, it is an important position. I think the public need to know what they are voting for, most people including myself have no clue what the dimension of the position was.”

Reservations are required to attend the forum.

If you would like to make a reservation please call (208)595-4988 or email njstahoe@gmail.com.

Please make your reservation by March 30.

