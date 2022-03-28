Study shows Idahoans among Americans with most money-related stress

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A new study shows the degree to which Idahoans are impacted by various types of stress relative to the rest of the nation.

According to the March study by personal finance company Wallethub, Idahoans are impacted less by work-related stress than those living in most other states, ranking 47th out of 50 overall. Among the component included in this metric were the number of hours worked per week, job security, and length of commute.

Money-related stress, on the other hand, is affecting Idahoans at a much higher rate, with this study ranking The Gem State eighth overall.

“Income levels could be higher,” said Wallethub analyst Jill Gonzalez. “There still seems to be some debt when we compare that to median earnings and there’s still a good amount of people who are unable to save for their kids’ college or can only pay the minimum on their credit card.”

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, over 10% of Idahoans live in poverty.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.